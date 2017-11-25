Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 9:28 pm

Bryce Dallas Howard Mourns Loss of Grandfather Rance Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard Mourns Loss of Grandfather Rance Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard is remembering her grandfather Rance Howard after his passing.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (November 25) to share a sweet message and poem in honor of her grandfather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bryce Dallas Howard

“My grandfather, the patriarch of our family’s favorite poem, he could recite it from heart. I think I’ll do the same now,” Bryce wrote along with below poem by Henry Van Dyke.

Bryce‘s dad director Ron Howard announced the passing of his dad earlier today.
Photos: Getty
