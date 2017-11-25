Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

Claire Foy & Matt Smith Greet Fans While Doing 'The Crown' Promo

Claire Foy & Matt Smith Greet Fans While Doing 'The Crown' Promo

Claire Foy and Matt Smith arrive at the BBC Radio 2 studios for an interview on Friday (November 24) in London, England.

The stars of The Crown greeted fans outside the studio as they prepped for an interview about the second season of their Netflix series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Foy

Claire is sporting a pixie cut these days after chopping her hair for her role in the upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. Make sure to check out the photos taken on set earlier this month.
Photos: WENN
