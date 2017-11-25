Top Stories
Daisy Ridley Tests Her Lego Skills While Getting Grilled About 'The Force Awakens' - Watch Now!

Daisy Ridley Tests Her Lego Skills While Getting Grilled About 'The Force Awakens' - Watch Now!

Daisy Ridley was put to the test with one of Star Wars‘ new Lego sets!

The 25-year-old actress attempted to put together a Lego Millennium Falcon while answering questions about The Force Awakens.

“You would think my second pop at Star Wars I’d feel like a pro but in fact I actually felt much more nervous. I felt more responsibility and more personal pressure because I knew what people had taken from it,” Daisy explained about her second Star Wars flick.

She added, “I do not find it hard to assert myself. Sometimes I feel like I don’t have a right to have an opinion because I’m not a writer but it’s important especially because I know the affect Rey had on people and the direction Rey is going in the story of Star Wars and onward the depiction of women in cinema.”

Check out the entire video below…
