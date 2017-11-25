Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 12:30 pm

'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Tells Tiger Woods He's in the 'Sunken Place'

Tiger Woods met up with President Donald Trump for a “quick” round of golf on Friday (November 24) and Get Out director Jordan Peele is comparing the moment to one of the scariest parts of his film.

“Now you’re in The Sunken Place,” Jordan tweeted in response to a story about Tiger playing golf with the president.

If you don’t remember, or if you didn’t see the film, the “sunken place” is a place where the main character Chris (played by Daniel Kaluuya) is sent in which he falls down a black hole and is stripped of his ability to control his body.
