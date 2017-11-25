Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Couple Up For a Morning Bike Ride!

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are keeping fit together!

The 72-year-old actress and her 66-year-old longtime love hit the road for a bike ride on Thursday morning (November 24) in Brentwood, Calif.

Later that day, Goldie and Kurt met up with Kate Hudson and the rest of the family for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Kate took to her Instagram to share a fun photo of the entire family in the backyard.

“Grateful for these goofs! From ours to yours… HAPPY THANKGIVING!!! ❤️” Kate captioned the pic.