Gwen Stefani 'Feels Like Christmas' at the Grove in LA!

Gwen Stefani is looking gorgeous in gold!

The 48-year-old singer stepped out for a meet and greet on Friday evening (November 24) at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Gwen looked ready for the holidays in a shimmering gold mini dress as she met with some lucky fans and posed for pics.

She met with a sweet little girl and even a fan who had Gwen‘s portrait tattooed on her arm!

“Thank u @sprinklescupcakes @thegrovela and everyone that came to hang!!!! Amazing night #blownaway #youmakeitfeellikechristmas,” Gwen wrote on her Instagram.

Check out a video of Gwen‘s meet and greet below…