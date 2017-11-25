Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 7:39 pm

Hayden Christensen Steps Out Solo in Los Angeles

Hayden Christensen Steps Out Solo in Los Angeles

Hayden Christensen heads back to his car after hanging out with a friend on Friday afternoon (November 24) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old former Star Wars actor tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit as he spent the afternoon running errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Christensen

Over the summer, Hayden filmed the movie Little Italy with Emma Roberts and a first look photo from the film set was released a few months ago.

Little Italy is set to hit theaters next year.
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden christensen steps out solo in los angeles 01
hayden christensen steps out solo in los angeles 02
hayden christensen steps out solo in los angeles 03
hayden christensen steps out solo in los angeles 04
hayden christensen steps out solo in los angeles 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Hayden Christensen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr