Holland Roden Promotes 'Channel Zero' at Warsaw Comic Con

Holland Roden hits the stage for a panel discussion at the 2017 Warsaw Comic Con on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Warsaw, Poland.

The 31-year-old former Teen Wolf actress attended the event to promote the upcoming season of Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block.

The third season of the anthology sci-fi series will follow the story of “Alice moves to a new city, where she learns about a series of disappearances, all revolving around mysterious staircases that appear in some of the worst neighborhoods. She teams with her schizophrenic older sister, Zoe, and a retired journalist to uncover the truth about what is going on,” according to Syfy.

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block will premiere on Syfy in 2018.