Sat, 25 November 2017 at 6:11 pm

Holland Roden Promotes 'Channel Zero' at Warsaw Comic Con

Holland Roden Promotes 'Channel Zero' at Warsaw Comic Con

Holland Roden hits the stage for a panel discussion at the 2017 Warsaw Comic Con on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Warsaw, Poland.

The 31-year-old former Teen Wolf actress attended the event to promote the upcoming season of Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Holland Roden

The third season of the anthology sci-fi series will follow the story of “Alice moves to a new city, where she learns about a series of disappearances, all revolving around mysterious staircases that appear in some of the worst neighborhoods. She teams with her schizophrenic older sister, Zoe, and a retired journalist to uncover the truth about what is going on,” according to Syfy.

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block will premiere on Syfy in 2018.
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 01
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 02
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 03
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 04
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 05
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 06
holland roden promotes channel zero at warsaw comic con 07

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Holland Roden

