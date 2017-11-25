Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 11:30 am

Jake Johnson Reveals How He Helped 'New Girl' Get a Final Season

Jake Johnson Reveals How He Helped 'New Girl' Get a Final Season

New Girl was canceled after the sixth season, but the cast was able to help ensure the fans got a seventh season to wrap up the story!

Jake Johnson revealed in a new interview that he personally reached out to executives at Fox to plead his case on why the show deserved more episodes.

“I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more,” Jake told TVLine. “I said, ‘I don’t think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way. And I would really appreciate — and I think the fans would appreciate — a final goodbye to these characters.’”

Jake credits the show’s loyal fanbase as the need for more episodes!

“I’ve done a lot of projects — and some of the projects have fans and some don’t,” he added. “And to be on a television show that actually has a group of people who care [is special].”

New Girl‘s seventh season, which will feature a four-year time jump, will premiere in 2018.
Credit: Brian Bowen Smith; Photos: Fox
Posted to: Jake Johnson, New Girl

  • matthewriddick1

    I always like when long time series end shows with an actual finale. That didn’t always happen and it’s nice when they end them the right way for the fans that have watched the shows for their entire run