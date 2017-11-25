Jake Johnson Reveals How He Helped 'New Girl' Get a Final Season

New Girl was canceled after the sixth season, but the cast was able to help ensure the fans got a seventh season to wrap up the story!

Jake Johnson revealed in a new interview that he personally reached out to executives at Fox to plead his case on why the show deserved more episodes.

“I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more,” Jake told TVLine. “I said, ‘I don’t think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way. And I would really appreciate — and I think the fans would appreciate — a final goodbye to these characters.’”

Jake credits the show’s loyal fanbase as the need for more episodes!

“I’ve done a lot of projects — and some of the projects have fans and some don’t,” he added. “And to be on a television show that actually has a group of people who care [is special].”

New Girl‘s seventh season, which will feature a four-year time jump, will premiere in 2018.