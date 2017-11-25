Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Out While Meeting 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna - See the Photos!

Jennifer Lawrence was totally starstruck at dinner last night!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress – and self-proclaimed reality TV junkie – freaked out when she ran into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna Friday night (November 24) in New York City.

Lisa and her model-daughter Amelia Hamlin both took to Instagram to share a few posts of Jen fangirling over meeting her “new best friend.”

““This is iconic. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost,” Amelia wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m done. Goodnight. Tuck me in.”

