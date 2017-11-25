Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 8:04 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Out While Meeting 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna - See the Photos!

Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Out While Meeting 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna - See the Photos!

Jennifer Lawrence was totally starstruck at dinner last night!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress – and self-proclaimed reality TV junkie – freaked out when she ran into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna Friday night (November 24) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Lisa and her model-daughter Amelia Hamlin both took to Instagram to share a few posts of Jen fangirling over meeting her “new best friend.”

““This is iconic. Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost,” Amelia wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m done. Goodnight. Tuck me in.”

See the photos of the encounter below!
jennifer lawrence freaks out while meeting rhobh star lisa rinna 01
jennifer lawrence freaks out while meeting rhobh star lisa rinna 02
jennifer lawrence freaks out while meeting rhobh star lisa rinna 03

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence, Lisa Rinna

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    This is just really so fucking stupid.

    Does anyone REALLY believe this girl is going to “take a year off and like, milk goats”? Please. She can’t STAND not being in the spotlight.

    What was the need for her to behave like this or to act like she was in so much shock or to ham it up for photos for IG? Over an actress who hasn’t been famous in two decades (no shade meant to Lisa – I have nothing against her). No reason except for Jen to grab some attention.