Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 1:00 pm

Jennifer Lawrence is Taking a Break From Acting to Fight Political Corruption & Milk Goats

Jennifer Lawrence is Taking a Break From Acting to Fight Political Corruption & Milk Goats

Jennifer Lawrence is taking some time off from acting to get a farm and milk goats.

The Passengers actress – who recently called it quits with her boyfriend of one year, mother! director Darren Aronofsky – opened up in a new interview with Elle.

The time off is totally understandable – for the past seven years, Jennifer has filmed about three movies per year!

“I want to get a farm,” she said. “I want to be, like, milking goats.”

She also wants to do some more work with Represent.us, an organization whose goal is to end political corruption. Jen is currently on the board.

You can catch Jennifer in Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix next year.
  • Just Saying

    She knows that without Weinstein she will have a hard time getting oscar worthy roles.

  • Mark

    Good for her, she deserves a break, she’s been working steadily for years. She can afford it? Might be the perfect time to get her head on straight and figure out what kind of celebrity she wants to be.

  • Flawlessme

    She knows she is overexposed. Too much press. Smart move actually. If she actually does it, and that is not just talk.

  • cafeast

    Getting a farm is the new getting a Bentley for white celebs. They all want a farm! So disenfranchised, so down to earth! This botch is like the white fifth celeb I read this year alone who wants a farm.

  • Vanity

    goats aren’t here for us to milk them. their milk is for their babies alone. ignorant loser.

  • meme

    good. go away for a while. start now.

  • SquidBillie

    She’ll be bored and back within 6 months.