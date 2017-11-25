Jennifer Lawrence is Taking a Break From Acting to Fight Political Corruption & Milk Goats

Jennifer Lawrence is taking some time off from acting to get a farm and milk goats.

The Passengers actress – who recently called it quits with her boyfriend of one year, mother! director Darren Aronofsky – opened up in a new interview with Elle.

The time off is totally understandable – for the past seven years, Jennifer has filmed about three movies per year!

“I want to get a farm,” she said. “I want to be, like, milking goats.”

She also wants to do some more work with Represent.us, an organization whose goal is to end political corruption. Jen is currently on the board.

You can catch Jennifer in Red Sparrow and X-Men: Dark Phoenix next year.