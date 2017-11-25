Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Malia Obama Defended By Chelsea Clinton &amp; Ivanka Trump After Stories About New Boyfriend

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 10:36 am

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebrations!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebrations!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated Thanksgiving with their kids this year and they shared a bunch of photos from their family get-together on social media!

“Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm 🚴‍♂️,” Alex captioned a slideshow of photos on his Instagram account.

Jennifer opted to share a bunch of photos on her Instagram Stories, which you can see in the gallery.

Alex‘s two daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, posed for an adorable photo with Jennifer‘s nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, in which they are all wearing matching pajamas!
Photos: Instagram
