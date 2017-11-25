Jessica Alba Flaunts Baby Bump in Tight, Pink Dress

Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 8:59 pm

Jessica Alba heads out of the Gucci store with a shopping bag on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder showed off her major baby bump in a tight pink dress and matching duster as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy.

The day before, Jessica and husband Cash Warren showed off some super cute PDA as they spent the afternoon Christmas shopping.

ICYMI, Jessica revealed back in October that she’s expecting a boy!
