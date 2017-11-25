Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Purple Dress at the 'Chinese Oscars'

Jessica Chastain Stuns in Purple Dress at the 'Chinese Oscars'

Jessica Chastain steps out on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Horse Awards on Saturday (November 25) in Taipei, Taiwan.

The event has often been dubbed the “Chinese Oscars” as it honors the best in Chinese-language films every year.

Jessica was in attendance to present an award. That day she tweeted, “Well hello #Taiwan ! Happy to be here on this rainy day.”

Make sure to check out Jessica in her new movie Molly’s Game, out in theaters this December.

FYI: Jessica is wearing an Armani Prive Couture dress and Piaget jewels.
jessica chastain golden horse awards 01
jessica chastain golden horse awards 02
jessica chastain golden horse awards 03
jessica chastain golden horse awards 04
jessica chastain golden horse awards 05

Credit: Mandy Cheng/AFP; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Chastain

  • Lee

    A bit stuffed in there at the boobs, should’ve sized up……