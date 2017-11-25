Joe Manganiello in Costume as Deathstroke - First Look Photo!

We finally have our first look at Deathstroke!

Joe Manganiello has shared the first official photo of himself dressed as the DC villain on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello



SPOILER ALERT – the 40-year-old actor made his first appearance as Deathstroke during the end credit scenes of Justice League where he was joined by by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) after he escaped from prison.

Fans will get to know more about Deathstroke when he appears in the upcoming Batman standalone film starring Ben Affleck.

Check out the photo below!