Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 1:35 pm

Joe Manganiello in Costume as Deathstroke - First Look Photo!

Joe Manganiello in Costume as Deathstroke - First Look Photo!

We finally have our first look at Deathstroke!

Joe Manganiello has shared the first official photo of himself dressed as the DC villain on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Manganiello

SPOILER ALERT – the 40-year-old actor made his first appearance as Deathstroke during the end credit scenes of Justice League where he was joined by by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) after he escaped from prison.

Fans will get to know more about Deathstroke when he appears in the upcoming Batman standalone film starring Ben Affleck.

Check out the photo below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Justice League

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr