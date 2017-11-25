Sat, 25 November 2017 at 2:28 pm
Justin Timberlake Works Out with the Help of Son Silas - Watch!
Justin Timerlake has the cutest, little workout partner – 2-year-old son Silas!
The 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share an adorable video of himself doing push ups while his son hangs onto his back.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Timberlake
“Shaking off those leftovers like… Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!” Justin captioned the below video filmed by his wife Jessica Biel.
Check out the sweet video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Justin Timberlake, Silas Timberlake, Video
Sponsored Links by ZergNet