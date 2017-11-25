Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 2:28 pm

Justin Timberlake Works Out with the Help of Son Silas - Watch!

Justin Timberlake Works Out with the Help of Son Silas - Watch!

Justin Timerlake has the cutest, little workout partner – 2-year-old son Silas!

The 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share an adorable video of himself doing push ups while his son hangs onto his back.

“Shaking off those leftovers like… Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!” Justin captioned the below video filmed by his wife Jessica Biel.

Photos: Getty
