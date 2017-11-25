Sat, 25 November 2017 at 3:04 pm
Kelly Clarkson & Gaten Matarazzo Sing WE Day Duet - Watch Now!
Kelly Clarkson has enlisted Gaten Matarazzo to help her with her WE Day duet!
The 35-year-old American Idol winner and the 15-year-old Stranger Things star have teamed up for a special acapella set to air on CTV on Saturday night (November 25).
WE Day celebrates and recognizes extraordinary young Americans who are creating change within their communities and around the globe.
Watch a clip from their duet below!
