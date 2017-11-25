Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 10:23 pm

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares First Photo of Son Kenzo!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are sharing the first photo of their newborn son!

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (November 25) to share a photo of herself cuddling baby Kenzo.

“A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!” Eniko captioned the below photo.

The couple welcomed Kenzo earlier this week.

Kevin has two kids, Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, from a previous marriage.

See the first sneak peek of baby Kenzo below!
Photos: Getty
