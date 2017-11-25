Top Stories
Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 9:52 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Abs During Lunch with Friends

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Abs During Lunch with Friends

Kourtney Kardashian is all smiles as she leaves lunch with Larsa Pippen and a few other friends at Cecconi’s restaurant on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in West Hollywod, Calif.

The 38-year-old reality star flashed her super toned midriff in a white crop-top and beige pants as she enjoyed an afternoon out with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney recently enjoyed a mini-getaway for Thanksgiving with two of her kids – Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

See a sweet photo of Kourtney‘s kids below!

Very thankful

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 01
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 02
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 03
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 04
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 05
kourtney kardashian flaunts her abs during lunch with friends 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr