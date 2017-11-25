Live-Action Aladdin's Mena Massoud Celebrates Animated Film's 25th Anniversary!

The 25th anniversary of the animated film Aladdin is TODAY (November 25) and the upcoming live-action remake’s star Mena Massoud is celebrating the occasion!

The 26-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself holding a Blu-ray copy of the Disney film along with a sweet message.

“Happy 25th Anniversary boo! Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life,” Mena wrote.

“And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!” he added.

Aladdin, starring Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie, will hit theaters on May 24, 2019.