Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 12:00 pm

Live-Action Aladdin's Mena Massoud Celebrates Animated Film's 25th Anniversary!

The 25th anniversary of the animated film Aladdin is TODAY (November 25) and the upcoming live-action remake’s star Mena Massoud is celebrating the occasion!

The 26-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself holding a Blu-ray copy of the Disney film along with a sweet message.

“Happy 25th Anniversary boo! Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life,” Mena wrote.

“And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!” he added.

Aladdin, starring Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie, will hit theaters on May 24, 2019.

