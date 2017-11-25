Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Margot Robbie‘s first wedding anniversary with husband Tom Ackerley is coming up soon, but if you ever see her without her wedding ring on, don’t panic.

The 27-year-old I, Tonya actress explained in a new interview that she only wears her wedding ring on the weekends.

Margot was asked by Vogue Australia if anything in her relationship with Tom has changed since they got married.

“That’s the thing, we were best friends and roommates before and now we’re like best friends and roommates still, so nothing’s really changed at all,” Margot said while looking down at her wedding ring. “Other than the fact that I get to wear this on the weekends. I can’t obviously wear it during the week when I’m working – I don’t want to lose it on set.”

