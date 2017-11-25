Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 1:28 am

Nick Jonas Gets Some Black Friday Shopping Done in LA!

Nick Jonas Gets Some Black Friday Shopping Done in LA!

Nick Jonas kicked off his holiday shopping this week!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted making a stop at Fred Segal on Friday afternoon (November 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Nick showed off his buff physique in a tight green shirt as he made his way out of the store with a small bag.

Recently, Nick opened up about his plans for the holidays this year.

“For the holidays I just try to have some quiet time. I’m very busy these days, running a million miles a minute, so I think as much downtime as I can get with the family is important to me,” Nick told People.

He added that he can’t wait to spend time with his nieces Alena and Valentina, who add “a whole other element of excitement” to the holiday season.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Nick Jonas

