Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 5:19 pm

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Rocks Shorter Hairstyle on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has – once again – chopped off her long locks!

The 20-year-old pregnant Life of Kylie star showed off her shorter hairdo on Snapchat on Saturday (November 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“Cut off all my hair again,” she captioned the video.

Before that, Kylie posted another video featuring herself and her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Kylie says in the clip, as Jordyn tells Kylie‘s hairstylist to “watch out.”

Check out a screenshot of Kylie‘s new look in our gallery, and watch the video with Jordyn below!

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

kylie jenner shows off shorter hairdo see the pic 01

Credit: Apega; Photos: WENN, Snapchat
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Pregnant Celebrities

  • Flawlessme

    Do the Kardashians get that there is very little interest in celebrity children now.

  • ms.alaias p.

    Chopped off her locks. You mean took out the weave!

  • la petite bonnieux

    Plastic frog