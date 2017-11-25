Pregnant Kylie Jenner Rocks Shorter Hairstyle on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has – once again – chopped off her long locks!

The 20-year-old pregnant Life of Kylie star showed off her shorter hairdo on Snapchat on Saturday (November 25).

“Cut off all my hair again,” she captioned the video.

Before that, Kylie posted another video featuring herself and her BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” Kylie says in the clip, as Jordyn tells Kylie‘s hairstylist to “watch out.”

