Priyanka Chopra Braves the Cold on 'Quantico' Set in NYC

Priyanka Chopra kept warm on the set of Quantico!

The 35-year-old actress bundled up in a furry jacket and Uggs before filming a scene on Wednesday (November 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

Thankfully, Priyanka was able to head back to the west coast for some warmth for the holiday weekend!

“Simple pleasures😉 Long weekend. #lalife🌴 #thanksgiving #homeiswhereyouparkit,” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram, along with a pic sitting outside.

She later added a photo with her family, captioning it, “So Thankful for my family and friends. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. I’m grateful for everyone who has stood in my corner through it all.. you are the family I choose.”