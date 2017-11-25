Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 6:40 pm

Rance Howard Dead - 'Apollo 13' Actor Passes Away at 89

Rance Howard Dead - 'Apollo 13' Actor Passes Away at 89

Rance HowardA League of Their Own and Apollo 13 star – has sadly passed away. He was 89-years-old.

Rance‘s son director Ron Howard took to Twitter on Saturday (November 25) to announce the news.

“Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad,” Ron tweeted.

Earlier this month, Rance‘s granddaughter Bryce Dallas Howard praised him at the premiere of her movie Broken Memories.

“He’s had a 65-year career where he has never broken out as a movie star,” Bryce said via THR. “He’s never made the money that people dream of, and yet he’s carved out this incredibly unique and remarkable and beautiful career of a character actor. He’s an example of that stick-to-it-ness and what that adds up to in a life.”

Our thoughts are with Rance‘s family during this time.
