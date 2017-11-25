Rose McGowan Meets with Fellow Harvey Weinstein Accusers Asia Argento & Annabella Sciorra

Rose McGowan met up with some fellow woman in in her “Rose Army.”

The 44-year-old actress and director met up with fellow Harvey Weinstein accusers Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra over the weekend.

“You are my sister and I love you,” Asia captioned the photo. “May all your dreams come true. I want this for you. They’re gonna come true @AnnabellSciorra and @Rosemcgowan.”

Rose, Asia, and Annabella are just a few of the brave women that have come forward to accuse Harvey of sexual harassment.

Asia‘s boyfriend Anthony Bourdain was also in attendance during the meeting and has shared his support for his girlfriend after she shared her story.

Rose also shared the same photo to her own social media accounts along with the caption, “Magical moments with @asiaargento & @iamannabellasciorra #WomenRise #Survivors #ROSEARMY.”