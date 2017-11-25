Scott Disick Soaks Up the Sun in Miami!
Scott Disick enjoys some fun in the sun while hanging out at the beach on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Miami, Florida.
The 34-year-old reality TV star kept things cool in a white T-shirt and blue bathing suit as he spent the afternoon at the beach with his son 7-year-old son Mason and a few of their friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick
Scott and Mason have been spending Thanksgiving weekend together on the East Coast.
The day before, Scott took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his mini-me boarding a helicopter as they left New York City.
“We got the moves,” Scott captioned the below photo.