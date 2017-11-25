Tiffany Haddish Just Taught Barbra Streisand About Cardi B!

Two celebrities that you might not have expected to be hanging out together on a Saturday night just shared our favorite selfie of the weekend – Tiffany Haddish and Barbra Streisand!

The 37-year-old Girls Trip actress shared a photo with the legendary entertainer at a dinner party and Barbra‘s husband James Brolin can be seen in the background.

“Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Tiffany captioned the pic.

Barbra just released her new Netflix special, which gives you a front row ticket to her recent concert tour!