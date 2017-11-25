Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2017 at 10:58 pm

Tiffany Haddish Just Taught Barbra Streisand About Cardi B!

Tiffany Haddish Just Taught Barbra Streisand About Cardi B!

Two celebrities that you might not have expected to be hanging out together on a Saturday night just shared our favorite selfie of the weekend – Tiffany Haddish and Barbra Streisand!

The 37-year-old Girls Trip actress shared a photo with the legendary entertainer at a dinner party and Barbra‘s husband James Brolin can be seen in the background.

“Just so y’all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today,” Tiffany captioned the pic.

Barbra just released her new Netflix special, which gives you a front row ticket to her recent concert tour!
