Top Stories
Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 8:29 pm

Tony Romo Gets Dance Lessons from Teyana Taylor!

Tony Romo Gets Dance Lessons from Teyana Taylor!
  • Teyana Taylor showed Tony Romo some moves on set of their new commercial – TMZ
  • Camila Cabello was an emotional mess this weekend thanks to Taylor SwiftJust Jared Jr
  • TIME Magazine is slamming Donald Trump‘s Person of the Year claims – DListed
  • Meghan McCain and Joy Behar get into a huge fight on The ViewTooFab
  • Ok Go‘s new music video has a warning message for viewers – Towleroad
  • Emily Skinner is opening up about her Andi Mack character – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Teyana Taylor, Tony Romo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr