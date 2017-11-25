Sat, 25 November 2017 at 8:29 pm
Tony Romo Gets Dance Lessons from Teyana Taylor!
- Teyana Taylor showed Tony Romo some moves on set of their new commercial – TMZ
- Camila Cabello was an emotional mess this weekend thanks to Taylor Swift – Just Jared Jr
- TIME Magazine is slamming Donald Trump‘s Person of the Year claims – DListed
- Meghan McCain and Joy Behar get into a huge fight on The View – TooFab
- Ok Go‘s new music video has a warning message for viewers – Towleroad
- Emily Skinner is opening up about her Andi Mack character – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Teyana Taylor, Tony Romo
Sponsored Links by ZergNet