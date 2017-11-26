Alessandra Ambrosio Steps Out In Los Angeles After Announcing Victoria's Secret Retirement

Alessandra Ambrosio wears a “Live Local” sweater while leaving a workout on Sunday (November 26) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 36-year-old supermodel was joined by a friend as they picked up some juice after their gym session.

In case you missed the news, Alessandra walked in her last Victoria’s Secret fashion show last week, after announcing her retirement from the show.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows. Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria’s Secret family for making these memories unforgettable. Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angel sisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever. I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part the Victoria’s Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever,” she wrote on Instagram.