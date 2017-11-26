Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged? Here's What Palace Said When Asked

Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 8:45 am

There are tons of rumors swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!

The rumors have caused the Palace to reiterate that they will not be commenting on the love life of Prince Harry.

A Buckingham Palace official told Hello that they “would not give a running commentary on Harry’s love life.”

Speculation about the engagement has caused some to suspect that they will announce the news sometime in the coming days.

We’ll be posting updates regularly, so stay tuned!
  • lauren

    no man is worth all this bullshit. but its your choice meghan.

  • LoubyLou

    Please no! We don’t want this fake, D list “actress” prancing around as a Duchess. Either no title and no official role or the pair of them should move to the US. The Royals are no longer royal 😔

  • MFGBali

    We’ll always remember her as Harry’s first wife.

  • Itsumi

    Their divorce will be entertaining – hope for a good prenup, UK taxpayers!

  • daTruth

    Harry is his mother’s son, isn’t he? A liking for trashy celebs, talking sentimental, PC tosh and like her he wants everything his own way. Like his mother’s marriage, I see his going down the pan too if he marries Meghan who won’t be able to adapt to the demands of being Royal. I don’t think it will last 5 years.

  • Cool Boots

    They are adorable together!

  • persononhere

    she is so trashy and i say that as a huge fan of her show, Suits. she left her current bf for Harry while she was still living with the guy, has a very fractured family, and is a divorced woman. not really royal material. but he isn’t a prize and i think wants an image as a rebel and savior