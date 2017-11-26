Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged? Here's What Palace Said When Asked

There are tons of rumors swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!

The rumors have caused the Palace to reiterate that they will not be commenting on the love life of Prince Harry.

A Buckingham Palace official told Hello that they “would not give a running commentary on Harry’s love life.”

Speculation about the engagement has caused some to suspect that they will announce the news sometime in the coming days.

