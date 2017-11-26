Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Are Celebrating Their 1 Year Anniversary!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden head into the gym together for a morning workout on Saturday (November 25) in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined by their personal trainer for a training session.

Ariel and Levi recently celebrated their one year anniversary!

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. ?? P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you,” Ariel wrote on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!” Levi wrote.

Ariel has also opened up about how she would love to get engaged to Levi. See what she had to say!