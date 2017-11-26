Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 2:59 pm

Bella Hadid Shares White Hot In New Bikini Photo

Bella Hadid is looking amazing in a white bikini in her latest Instagram post!

The 21-year-old model shared the photo just days after walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Bella also just took to her Instagram Stories to wish her best friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon a “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy birthday to one of my best friends in the whole world. You are the most selfless, kind, humble BEAUTIFUL person that I know. I can trust you anything in the world,” she wrote. “Another birthday under our belts but so thankful and lucky to say that you’ll be my best friend and WIFE for 100 more. I love you unconditionally & I got your back forever.”
  • Harlow

    Close your legs, idiot.

  • Linethea Leeks

    Looks like bitch has an erect penis between her legs lol close your legs tranny

  • meme

    Women now think paint with their legs spreadeagled is “feminism”. All some of these women know how to do is post naked selfies and/or vulgar poses.