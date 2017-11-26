Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Couple Up for Afternoon Date
Brooklyn Beckham holds the door open for girlfriend Chloe Moretz as they leave XIV Karats jewelry store on Sunday afternoon (November 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 18-year-old photographer and his 20-year-old actress girlfriend looked cool in similar black and white outfits as they enjoyed an afternoon of shopping together.
Over the weekend, Brooklyn and Chloe enjoyed a quiet and romantic camping getaway together.
While they were out in the woods, Brooklyn shared a cute photo of their make-shift Christmas tree.
