BTS Learned English By Watching 'Friends' - Watch Now!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 10:31 pm

The boys of BTS have arrived!

Group members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Rap Monster, Suga, and V made their highly anticipated debut on The Ellen Show – and the fans are going crazy!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

During their interview, Rap Monster revealed that he taught himself English by watching Friends!

“My mom bought me all 10 DVDs – all the seasons – and first I watched them with the Korean subtitles, then the English subtitles, then none at all,” RM shared during his interview.

After their interview, BTS rocked the stage while performing their new song “Mic Drop”!

BTS‘ interview on The Ellen Show will air on Monday, November 27.

Watch a clip from the group’s interview below!

Click inside to watch BTS perform “Mic Drop” inside…
