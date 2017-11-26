BTS Learned English By Watching 'Friends' - Watch Now!

The boys of BTS have arrived!

Group members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Rap Monster, Suga, and V made their highly anticipated debut on The Ellen Show – and the fans are going crazy!

During their interview, Rap Monster revealed that he taught himself English by watching Friends!

“My mom bought me all 10 DVDs – all the seasons – and first I watched them with the Korean subtitles, then the English subtitles, then none at all,” RM shared during his interview.

After their interview, BTS rocked the stage while performing their new song “Mic Drop”!

BTS‘ interview on The Ellen Show will air on Monday, November 27.

