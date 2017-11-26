Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Caitriona Balfe has starred as Claire on Outlander since the show kicked off back in 2014 – and during her time on the show, she’s worn so many period costumes that fans have speculated must be hard to wear!

“As someone who wears one more than modern clothes these days I say … Yes they are [terribly uncomfortable]!!!,” Caitriona told a fan on Twitter. “You can’t lie down … or lean back in your chair and taking a trip to the ladies room is a feat !!!!! Burning it was bliss !!! #downwiththebumroll #corsetcangotoo”

Well, another fan responded to Caitriona‘s tweet talking about how going to the bathroom in her costumes can be a chore, and gave her some insight. “I heard ladies used to straddle facing the wall when using the commode, hope that helps ;),” the fan wrote, to which Caitriona responded, “Actually 4 years in and I’ve never heard that before but you might have just changed my life. Hahaha.”