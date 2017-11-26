Top Stories
Are Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Engaged? Here's What Palace Said When Asked

Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged? Here's What Palace Said When Asked

Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 9:06 am

Celebrities Troll Donald Trump Over Time's Man of the Year Tweet

Celebrities Troll Donald Trump Over Time's Man of the Year Tweet

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Donald Trump claimed that Time magazine told him he was probably going to be named Person of the Year, and now celebrities are trolling him on Twitter.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!,” he tweeted.

British tennis star Andy Murray seemingly started the trend of mocking the President by tweeting, “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

Click inside to see more tweets…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr
  • Faith + 1

    Trump’s a better candidate for Mad Magazine.

  • Utope

    He deserves to be made fun of for what he said. That was a ridiculous thing to claim, especially since it’s so easily refuted (and was).

  • romy

    He would never turn it down. He even has some fake Time covers of him hanging in his golf clubs etc.

  • Mrs. Freeze

    Trump’s lies are so easy to prove but he doesn’t seem to care that he gets caught every single time. The man is dangerously out of his damn mind.