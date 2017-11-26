Celebrities Troll Donald Trump Over Time's Man of the Year Tweet

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Donald Trump claimed that Time magazine told him he was probably going to be named Person of the Year, and now celebrities are trolling him on Twitter.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!,” he tweeted.

British tennis star Andy Murray seemingly started the trend of mocking the President by tweeting, “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

