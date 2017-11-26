Celebrities Troll Donald Trump Over Time's Man of the Year Tweet
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Donald Trump claimed that Time magazine told him he was probably going to be named Person of the Year, and now celebrities are trolling him on Twitter.
“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!,” he tweeted.
British tennis star Andy Murray seemingly started the trend of mocking the President by tweeting, “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”
Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017
Click inside to see more tweets…
Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn't seem like an ideal match. It's too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway!
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2017
.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 25, 2017
Hollywood called to say that The Big Sick was PROBABLY going to be named “Movie (Film) of the Century,” & make a billion dollars at the box office (domestic) & win every Oscar, even ones from years past. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 25, 2017
Patton Oswalt called to say that he was going to tweet that GET OUT was PROBABLY his favorite movie of the year, but I would have to agree to get lunch with him and do a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 25, 2017
Tiger Beat called and said I was probably going to be Boybander of the year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. Unfortunately, i have a long awaited appointment to frost my tips on the day of the interview so i turned it down! No thanks Tiger Beat!!!
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) November 25, 2017