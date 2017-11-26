'Coco' Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office, Beats Out 'Justice League'

Disney/Pixar’s Coco is enjoying the top spot in the Thanksgiving weekend box office!

The film brought in $71.2 million from Wednesday to Sunday, with $49.0 of that money coming in over the weekend.

Coco became the fourth best Thankgiving opening of all time behind Frozen with $93 million in 2013, Moana with $82 million last year, and Toy Story 3 with $80 million back in 2010, Variety reports.

Justice League was in its second weekend at the box office and from Wednesday to Sunday, earned an additional $60.0 million.

Rounding out the top five for the weekend box office were Wonder, Thor: Ragnarok, and Daddy’s Home 2, which each earned, $22.3, $16.7, and $13.2, respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???