Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged!

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti is engaged!

“She said yes… I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you,” he captioned a photo on his Instagram account of him kissing his now-fiancee Nichole.

Nichole is a makeup artist and she also posted about the engagement.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me,” she wrote.

Giacomo, 28, portrays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the popular ABC show.