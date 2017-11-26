Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges &amp; Hosts Announced!

Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 2:45 pm

Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged!

Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged!

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti is engaged!

“She said yes… I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn’t rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you,” he captioned a photo on his Instagram account of him kissing his now-fiancee Nichole.

Nichole is a makeup artist and she also posted about the engagement.

“Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love. We are thrilled. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can’t wait to be your wife 💍 This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me,” she wrote.

Giacomo, 28, portrays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the popular ABC show.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Engaged, giacomo gianniotti

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr