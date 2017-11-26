Halle Berry Vacations in Bora Bora with Boyfriend Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry is enjoying some fun in the sun with her new boyfriend!

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and boyfriend Alex Da Kid spent their Thanksgiving weekend together in Bora Bora and have both being sharing tons of photos on their Instagram accounts.

"What I call distancing myself from the b------t!"! Halle captioned the below photo of herself outside of her cabana by the ocean.

Halle and the 35-year-old British music producer went public with their relationship back in September.

