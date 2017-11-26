Halle Berry Vacations in Bora Bora with Boyfriend Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Vacations in Bora Bora with Boyfriend Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry is enjoying some fun in the sun with her new boyfriend!

The 51-year-old Oscar-winning actress and boyfriend Alex Da Kid spent their Thanksgiving weekend together in Bora Bora and have both being sharing tons of photos on their Instagram accounts.

"What I call distancing myself from the b------t!"! Halle captioned the below photo of herself outside of her cabana by the ocean.

Halle and the 35-year-old British music producer went public with their relationship back in September.

See more photos from their vacation inside...

Mornings are amazing...

Cheers to pour decisions 😂

It’s a wrap

