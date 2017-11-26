Top Stories
Sun, 26 November 2017 at 8:57 pm

Jessica Alba Spends Her Sunday Afternoon Shopping

Jessica Alba Spends Her Sunday Afternoon Shopping

Jessica Alba is all smiles as she checks out a clothing store with a friend on Sunday afternoon (November 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old pregnant Honest Company founder went casual in a navy and green flannel shirt and olive pants as she spent her afternoon out with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

The day before, Jessica dressed her baby bump in a super chic pink dress as she enjoyed the warm California weather.

Jessica‘s upcoming movie El Camino Christmas will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 8.
