Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged? Here's What Palace Said When Asked

Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery in West Virginia

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 12:25 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Do Date Night During Thanksgiving Weekend

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed some quality time together this weekend!

The couple were seen arriving for dinner out on Saturday (November 25) at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.

If you missed it, check out the photo that Justin shared detailing his Thanksgiving with family.

And of course, after Thanksgiving, Justin needed to get in a workout to burn off the extra calories. He enlisted their son, Silas, to help him out!

Check out the new photos below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

