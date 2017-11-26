Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Do Date Night During Thanksgiving Weekend

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed some quality time together this weekend!

The couple were seen arriving for dinner out on Saturday (November 25) at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

If you missed it, check out the photo that Justin shared detailing his Thanksgiving with family.

And of course, after Thanksgiving, Justin needed to get in a workout to burn off the extra calories. He enlisted their son, Silas, to help him out!

Check out the new photos below…