Sun, 26 November 2017 at 11:30 am

Kate Beckinsale & Daughter Lily's Dance Off Was Certainly Untraditional!

Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Sheen seemingly had a bit of a dance off over the weekend – and they were dressed as fruit!

The 44-year-old actress posted a video to her Instagram account showing her and Lily, 18, dancing in both a grape costume (Lily) and strawberry costume (Kate).

“@lily_sheen rolled up on me with an aggressive stankface and a superior costume I’ll say it it’s true,” Kate captioned the silly video. Watch it below! Too funny!
Photos: Getty
