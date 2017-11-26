Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 2:28 pm

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Debut First Photos of Baby Kenzo

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Debut First Photos of Baby Kenzo

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their newborn son Kenzo earlier in the week, and they’re sharing his adorable first photos on social media.

In the caption to one of the photos, Kevin shared a poem: “You are a little miracle/Our beautiful baby boy/We pray you’ll feel so safe and loved/Surrounded by our joy. For we are blessed to hold you close/And feel your beating heart. The little life we hoped for/How wonderful you are.”

Check out the pics below…

