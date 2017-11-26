Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges &amp; Hosts Announced!

Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 5:23 pm

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Food Bank Volunteering Ahead of New 'KUWTK' Episode

Kim Kardashian Reflects On Food Bank Volunteering Ahead of New 'KUWTK' Episode

Kim Kardashian is opening up about volunteering ahead of tonight’s (November 26) brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her website to share some behind the scenes photos and reflect on giving back.

“It was an amazing experience to meet members of the community at the Los Angeles Food Bank,” she wrote. “When I was growing up, my dad always emphasized the importance of giving back to those who need it most.”

Head to KimKardashianWest.com to read the rest and see the photos. Watch a preview of the new episode airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on E!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr