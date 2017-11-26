Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges &amp; Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 3:33 pm

Kristin Cavallari Pays Tribute to Brother Michael Two Years After His Sudden Death

Kristin Cavallari Pays Tribute to Brother Michael Two Years After His Sudden Death

Kristin Cavallari is remembering her brother Michael two years after his sudden and tragic death.

“This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea). We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today 🕯. We love and miss you everyday Mikey,” Kristin posted on her Instagram account.

Two years ago, Michael‘s car was found abandoned in Utah. Weeks later, authorities informed Kristin‘s family that her brother was found deceased.

Our thoughts are with Kristin‘s family.
