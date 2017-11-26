Liam Payne Drops 'Bedroom Floor' Remixes - Stream Now!

Liam Payne keeps his head down as he makes his way into the terminal on Saturday (November 25) in Los Angeles.

The “Get Low” singer caught a flight out of town that day.

Liam just released the remixes for his latest single “Bedroom Floor.” Stream the new versions below!

“Hope you’re feeling this @NsgNsgMusic Bedroom Floor remix! The whole remix package is out today, get them all on your Friday night playlist!” he wrote after one of the remixes was released.

Liam recently opened up about his mental health struggles while touring with One Direction.