Margot Robbie Wants to Do More Female-Driven Movies

Margot Robbie is on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s December 2017 issue, on sale November 27, and she opens up about being a woman in the entertainment industry.

Here is what the 27-year-old I, Tonya actress shared with the mag:

On working with women: “I already work with a ton of female writers who are brilliant, and I want to work with female directors. I really want to work with actresses my own age. I’m trying so hard to get projects up and running with an ensemble of young female characters, because that’s my life, my group of girls, we’re a gang and we roll together and I’m like: ‘Why is that not reflected in film?’”

On wanting to be more than just a movie star: “I feel like I’ve been in the business long enough now watching other people make those decisions. I’ve had enough experiences to have more of an opinion like: ‘Actually, I wouldn’t have done it like that, or I think they should have done something different right now.’ So now I get to be one of those people who say: ‘Hey, maybe we should do it a little differently.’ It’s nice to have that opportunity. It’s enormously satisfying to build something and to be part of something and to take control of my career.”

On feminism: “To me, when I think of women, I think the word that sums up women so well but isn’t used as often as it should be is ‘resilient’. Women are so resilient and I think the response to the whole Weinstein situation kind of proved that. Because it’s astounding how quickly everyone pivoted from being heartbroken about the news to, how do we move forward? How can we move forward? What good can come out of this? Everyone was so supportive immediately and then automatically looking to the future, which made me even more proud to be a woman.”

