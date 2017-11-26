Miles Teller Explains Why Nicole Kidman Wouldn’t Talk to Him on ‘Rabbit Hole’ Set

Miles Teller's first movie was 2010's Rabbit Hole and he says his experience working with Nicole Kidman was a "horrible" one.

The 30-year-old actor said in a recent interview that he was determined not to "mess" up his first major role and it was difficult on set as Nicole wouldn't form a relationship with him.

Nicole later apologized to Miles and explained how it was part of a method acting process.

Nicole had an idea that she wanted us to develop a kind of relationship as our characters did,” Miles told the Daily Telegraph.

Miles played a teenager who accidentally hits and kills Nicole's son with his car.

“So at the beginning she didn’t talk to me at all, then as we did our first scene then she talked to me a little more and then by the end of it we would talk in between," he added. "She said ‘Oh Miles, you did such a wonderful job and I am sorry I had to do that to you, especially seeing it was your first movie, but I thought it was important to go through that on camera.'"

Nicole earned an Oscar nomination for the project and the film launched Miles' career, so it looks like it all worked out for them!

