Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Sun, 26 November 2017 at 4:00 pm

The Miss Universe competition is set to air later tonight on Fox and several famous faces will be featured throughout the show!

This year, six judges will be deciding the competition – and it’s definitely going to be tough.

If you missed it, there’s 92 women competing from around the world and you can get to know some of them right here.

Tune into Fox tonight at 7pm ET to check out the 2017 Miss Universe competition, airing live from Las Vegas. Will you be watching this year’s show??

Click through the slideshow to see who is judging and hosting the 2017 Miss Universe competition this year…
Credit: Patrick Prather; Photos: Getty, Wenn
